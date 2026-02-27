Pest expert says older downtown buildings more vulnerable to cockroaches, but mitigation is key

MILWAUKEE — A pest control expert says older buildings in urban areas like Milwaukee's Third Ward can be more susceptible to pests — but that proactive maintenance and mitigation are the most effective defenses.

The Wicked Hop, a popular restaurant in the Third Ward, remains closed this weekend while working to resolve a pest issue. Inspectors are expected to return next week to reassess the restaurant before it can reopen.

Dozens of viewers commented online when the story came out that pests like cockroaches are just part of the restaurant industry.

A review of inspection reports for a dozen restaurants in the Third Ward area, going back at least two years, found no violations specifically for cockroaches or rodents at the time of health inspector visits.

You can search Milwaukee Health Department restaurant inspection records yourself at the Milwaukee County Environmental Health Restaurant Inspection website.

Still, JJ LaDue, owner of Mosquito and Pest Authority, said older buildings are not necessarily pest-free.

"Old sewer systems, steam vents, things like that, will be a different travel path for some of these pests coming into establishments, as opposed to, like, some of the suburban areas where it's newer construction," LaDue said.

LaDue said cockroaches often hide in warm, moist spots such as drink cooler motors or floor drains and stay out of sight until they come out to forage. He said staying ahead of the problem is critical.

"I could be the cleanest individual in the world, and I still may have pests. The key is mitigation and maintenance — maintaining that control, maintaining that force field around that structure," LaDue said.

The Milwaukee Health Department says no restaurant can allow customers back inside until inspectors confirm the problem has been fully resolved. LaDue said that standard exists for good reason.

"Be rest assured that once that issue is vetted and it's completed, it's safe to go there at ease… they're not opening up that restaurant or that establishment if there is still an issue, because that's bad for business and that's a huge health risk," LaDue said.

One of the co-owners of the Wicked Hop told TMJ4 Thursday that they are working diligently on the problem and that customers should not be overly concerned.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

