Milwaukee's The Wicked Hop temporarily closed after health inspectors find cockroach activity

The Wicked Hop has been temporarily closed after the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) had found dead and live cockroaches during an inspection on Wednesday.
The Wicked Hop has been temporarily closed after the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) had found a roach during an inspection on Wednesday.

MHD health inspectors were conducting a routine health inspection for a separate facility that had a shared basement with The Wicked Hop on Broadway Avenue in downtown Milwaukee and had found dead American Cockroaches throughout the area.

Due to their findings in the basement, the inspectors had then checked The Wicked Hop's kitchen space where they had then found live cockroach activity. The MHD inspectors had issued an Order to Cease Regulated Food Sales as a result.

The inspectors returned the next day for a follow-up inspection and found live cockroach activity in the kitchen space.

At this time, The Wicked Hop is working with a licensed pest management company to help with the situation and MHD inspectors will return to the restaurant as early as Friday.

