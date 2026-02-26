Milwaukee's The Wicked Hop temporarily closed after health inspectors find cockroach activity

The Wicked Hop has been temporarily closed after the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) had found a roach during an inspection on Wednesday.

MHD health inspectors were conducting a routine health inspection for a separate facility that had a shared basement with The Wicked Hop on Broadway Avenue in downtown Milwaukee and had found dead American Cockroaches throughout the area.

TMJ4 News

Due to their findings in the basement, the inspectors had then checked The Wicked Hop's kitchen space where they had then found live cockroach activity. The MHD inspectors had issued an Order to Cease Regulated Food Sales as a result.

Milwaukee Health Department

The inspectors returned the next day for a follow-up inspection and found live cockroach activity in the kitchen space.

Milwaukee Health Department

At this time, The Wicked Hop is working with a licensed pest management company to help with the situation and MHD inspectors will return to the restaurant as early as Friday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip