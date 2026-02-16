'People treat this place like a freeway': Neighbors speak out after deadly Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — One person died, and another was critically hurt in a single-car crash early Sunday on Milwaukee’s south side, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. on the 3600 block of West Mitchell Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person in the car had serious injuries, and paramedics took them to a local hospital, police said.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash. The department has not yet released the name of the person who died.

Neighbor Steven Huppenbauer said he had just gone to bed around 2:30 a.m. when he heard what sounded like a crash.

“I heard a couple of crash sounds, and looked out the window,” Huppenbauer said.

He said he immediately called 911 and ran outside.

"The pole was down, and the car was flipped. The roof was peeled back, both ends smashed,” Huppenbauer recalled.

Another neighbor, David Acosta, said the sirens woke him up shortly after.

“The police were rushing to this area down here, and I figured right away there was another crash,” Acosta said.

Sunday’s crash marked the second deadly crash at or near the same spot in just over a month.

In January, 18-year-old Izack Zavala died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash near the same roundabout. He was a passenger in the car, and the driver, a cousin, has been charged in connection.

A relative of Zavala’s returned to the scene Sunday with flowers after learning about the latest crash.

Neighbors said drivers frequently speed along that stretch of Mitchell Street.

“People treat this place like a freeway,” Acosta said. “One of our neighbors had to put up a fence because neighbors kept crashing into the house .”

The city installed a roundabout in the area last year to slow traffic, along with speed bumps.

“You had to be speeding to get your car to do what it did,” Huppenbauer said. “No way you’re going the speed limit 15 and flipping your car and doing that much damage.”

Some neighbors told TMJ4 News they feel the roundabout makes the road more unsafe. Others say it’s needed.

Despite differing views on the road design, neighbors agreed on one point.

“Slow down. There’s no need,” Huppenbauer said.

Police ask anyone with information about Sunday’s crash to call (414) 935-7360. Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

