West Allis man charged in police chase that ended in deadly crash killing teen cousin

MILWAUKEE — A West Allis man has been charged in connection with a police chase in West Milwaukee that ended in a fiery crash on Milwaukee’s south side, killing his 18-year-old cousin.

Prosecutors charged Johnatan Prado, 19, with one count of vehicle operator/elude officer resulting in the death of another, and one count of second-degree reckless homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 7.

The crash happened on Sunday, Jan. 4, sending Prado to the hospital with serious injuries, along with his cousin, Izack Zavala, 18, who was pronounced dead at the hospital early Monday morning.

Provided by family Izack Zavala

Prior to the crash, prosecutors say officers with the West Milwaukee Police Department had attempted to pull over Prado for a traffic violation near Miller Park Way and Lincoln Avenue, but he fled and crossed into Milwaukee.

About a mile later, police say Prado hit a roundabout, lost control and crashed into a tree, ejecting both him and Zavala.

The loud crash woke up neighbors like Barbie in the middle of the night.

“If they were trying to avoid one of those, and with the weather being cold and slick, and you hit a patch of ice, you’re gone. You’re done,” said Barbie, who witnessed the aftermath.

The 19-year-old allegedly told investigators that he had no recollection of the crash that killed his cousin, and could only remember seeing the police lights behind him.

Prado appeared in court remotely on Friday for an initial appearance, where a judge set his cash bond at $50,000, according to court records.

He is due back in court Jan. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

