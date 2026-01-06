MILWAUKEE — A police chase that began in West Milwaukee on Sunday morning ended in a fiery crash on Milwaukee's south side, killing 18-year-old Izack Zavala.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified Zavala as the passenger who died in the one-car crash at 37th and Mitchell streets. His family said he was a 2025 Milwaukee Public Schools Alexander Hamilton High School graduate who loved soccer and would do anything to help his loved ones.

Provided by family Izack Zavala

The West Milwaukee Police Department said officers attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation near Miller Park Way and Lincoln Avenue, but the driver fled and crossed into Milwaukee.

TMJ4 Roundabout at 37th and Mitchell

About a mile later, police say the fleeing driver hit a roundabout, lost control, and crashed into a tree, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

“If they were trying to avoid one of those, and with the weather being cold and slick, and you hit a patch of ice, and you’re gone. You’re done," Barbie, who witnessed the aftermath, said.

The loud crash woke up neighbors like Barbie in the middle of the night.

Watch: Teen passenger dies in fiery crash after fleeing driver crashes into Milwaukee roundabout

Teen passenger dies in fiery crash after fleeing driver crashes into Milwaukee roundabout

"Like thunder struck the building. The entire building shook. It was insane," Barbie said.

TMJ4 Barbie - Witness

Looking out her kitchen window, Barbie saw the devastating scene unfold.

"The whole thing just lit up like a torch," she said.

Steven Huppenbauer Car on fire after crash

A day after the flames were extinguished, crash debris still surrounded the tree and Barbie's backyard.

"The car was right there in the center," she said.

Zavala's family said his cousin was driving the vehicle. The 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Barbie, who has witnessed crashes before, said seeing this one up close was different.

"I've seen plenty of crashes, had people that I care about die in crashes, but to see it up close is something different. I feel bad for the kid's family," she said.

The witness hopes the tragedy serves as a warning to others who might consider fleeing police.

"I feel for their family, and I wish to God that that wouldn't have happened, obviously, but there comes a point, ‘what were you doing’, you know?" Barbie said. "I just think that people need to think before they do, and that's just not a thing anymore."

TMJ4 asked the West Milwaukee Police Department if it plans to refer charges for the 19-year-old driver who remains seriously injured at the hospital. The department declined to comment, saying it’s still an active investigation.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip