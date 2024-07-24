Pat's Rib Place leaving Public Market; will be open through July

MILWAUKEE — A change is coming to the Milwaukee Public Market.

The owners of Pat's Rib Place, Alisha and Tydus Hayes, have decided to retire from the restaurant business and focus on growing their sauce business.

They'll still be open through the end of July.

David Alan Alan's Smokehouse & Saloon will take its place. It will be the barbecue joint's second location, with the other location being in Mukwonago.

Pat's Rib Place debuted at Milwaukee Public Market in 2021 with the goal of honoring "great food and hospitality."

Prior to that, it operated a restaurant in Waukesha from 2009 to 2021.

Oprah Winfrey also made a stop at Pat’s Rib Place in the Milwaukee Public Market earlier this month.

Our Steph Brown connected with Ty and Alisha earlier this month and talked to the couple about the launch of their famous BBQ sauce.

