Popular local barbecue sauce hits Meijer's store shelves

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — After more than a decade of hard work, a local Waukesha couple's popular homemade barbecue sauce is now on Meijer's grocery store shelves.

For more than ten years, people flocked to Pat's Rib Place for the delicious food and that famous house barbecue sauce.

The sauce is so popular, that people would bring their empty jars back for refills.

Owners and husband and wife team Alisha and Tydus Hayes take online orders from all over the country, but its the retail dream that is finally coming true.

"You know God has a way of listening to your heart and your mind and he was so kind enough to bring a great opportunity to our feet and yes, we decided to jump on it immediately," said Alisha Hayes.

This opportunity was fostered by the Greater Milwaukee Urban League.

Its mission is to provide avenues of economic empowerment. In partnership with Meijer's and Molson Coors, the Empowerment Connection was created.

More than 200 entrepreneurs from Wisconsin and neighboring states pitched their products during this connection event.

Alisha Hayes was among them and ultimately Pat's Rib Place was chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

