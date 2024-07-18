Oprah visits Pat’s Rib Place in Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — Oprah Winfrey made a stop at Pat’s Rib Place in the Milwaukee Public Market on Thursday.

She was in Milwaukee for a family funeral, according to a spokesperson for Winfrey.

While in town, Winfrey made a surprise visit to see her niece and nephew-in-law, Alisha, and Ty Hayes, Co-owners of Pat’s Rib Place in Milwaukee’s Public Market.

Our Steph Brown connected with Ty and Alisha earlier this month.

The couple launched their famous BBQ sauce, which is now on the shelves of Meijer stores.

