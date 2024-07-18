Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Oprah visits Pat’s Rib Place in Milwaukee Public Market

Oprah Milwaukee visit 7/18/24
Alisha Hayes
Oprah Milwaukee visit 7/18/24
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 18, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Oprah Winfrey made a stop at Pat’s Rib Place in the Milwaukee Public Market on Thursday.

She was in Milwaukee for a family funeral, according to a spokesperson for Winfrey.

While in town, Winfrey made a surprise visit to see her niece and nephew-in-law, Alisha, and Ty Hayes, Co-owners of Pat’s Rib Place in Milwaukee’s Public Market.

Our Steph Brown connected with Ty and Alisha earlier this month.

WATCH: Popular local barbecue sauce hits Meijer's store shelves

Pat's Rib Place barbecue sauce hits Meijer shelves

The couple launched their famous BBQ sauce, which is now on the shelves of Meijer stores.

Clickhere to see the full story.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo