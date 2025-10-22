New details emerge in death of 4-year-old boy in West Allis; parents charged

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story mistakenly attributed some of Cruz's charges to Kurek.

The parents of 4-year-old Dante Campbell were charged in his death after the boy was found unresponsive Saturday in West Allis.

READ ALSO | Family remembers Dante Campbell as a vibrant child as police search for answers in his death

Devario Sincere Cruz and Charlotte Marrie Kurek were arrested after officers responded to a business near Highway 100 and Greenfield in West Allis, Saturday. Kurek was on her way to the hospital with Campbell when the dispatcher requested she stop at the business to perform CPR.

Cruz was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and multiple counts of child abuse. Kurek was charged with chronic neglect of a child resulting in death and chronic neglect.

In newly released court documents, West Allis police and fire department members described the emotional impact they faced after discovering extensive bruising on Campbell's body.

Kurek told authorities her son had fallen down the stairs; however, further investigation showed his injuries were not consistent with a fall.

Several first responders were visibly affected by the condition of the child's body, the criminal complaint detailed. One police sergeant at the scene described seeing at least 12 distinct bruises on Campbell's face, as well as bruising throughout the rest of his body.

The sergeant said in 14 years of law enforcement, "this was the most extensive and severe injuries that I have witnessed on a child."

Campbell was taken to a local emergency room, where he was declared dead.

When Kurek and Cruz left the home to get medical attention for Campbell, they left three other children unattended in the home, the criminal complaint alleges. They also dropped Campbell's twin off with a sitter before seeking treatment for the boy.

During a search of the home, nearly 600 grams of marijuana, scales, packaging materials, and loaded firearms were found.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip