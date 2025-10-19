West Allis Police investigate the death of a 4-year-old

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child.
Police confirmed that detectives are investigating after officers responded to the area of 108th and Greenfield on Saturday morning.
While TMJ4 News was at the scene, our crew saw investigators focused near a gold colored sedan in the parking lot of Dairy Queen.
It's unclear what led to the child's death or whether any arrests have been made.
Police have not released any additional information.
This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will continue to provide updates both on-air and online.
