Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

West Allis Police investigate the death of a 4-year-old

WAPD investigate death of a 4 year old child
TMJ4 News
WAPD investigate death of a 4 year old child
Posted

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child.

Police confirmed that detectives are investigating after officers responded to the area of 108th and Greenfield on Saturday morning.

While TMJ4 News was at the scene, our crew saw investigators focused near a gold colored sedan in the parking lot of Dairy Queen.

It's unclear what led to the child's death or whether any arrests have been made.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will continue to provide updates both on-air and online.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones