Aunt mourns the death of 4-year-old Donte Campbell; 2 adults in custody as West Allis police investigate

MILWAUKEE — West Allis police are investigating the death of 4-year-old Donte Campbell after two adults were taken into custody in connection with the case.

According to the West Allis Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 18, they received a 911 call from a woman who was driving to the hospital with her unresponsive son.

The dispatcher requested the female to have the car stop as they were close to a West Allis Fire Department (WAFD) station and the dispatcher provided CPR instructions to the female. The vehicle pulled over at a business located on. Greenfield Ave.

First responders arrived and rushed the child to the hospital, but he later died.

Rosy Hudson 4-year-old Donte Campbell

A 21-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, both from West Allis, were arrested and remain in custody for their involvement in this incident. Those individuals have not been named because they have not been charged with a crime at the time of this report..

"He wasn't even given the chance," said Rosy Hudson, Donte's aunt, through tears.

Hudson described her nephew as a vibrant child full of life.

"Loud, free. He was a strong boy, rambunctious; he'll tell you no. Strong," Hudson said.

Rosy Hudson

4-year-old Donte Campbell



Hudson had stepped in to help care for Donte and was actively involved in his upbringing.

Watch: Aunt mourns the death of 4-year-old Donte Campbell

Aunt mourns the death of 4-year-old Donte Campbell; 2 adults in custody

"I stepped up when no one else would. I was teaching them how to read ABCs, colors; I was doing everything. I potty trained them," Hudson said.

TMJ4 Rosy Hudson, Donte's aunt mourns the loss of her nephew.

Search warrants show police collected evidence from the car and searched the family's home for belts, cords, clothing and medical items. Family members say Donte had been living with relatives until recently, before returning to his parents' care.

Rosy Hudson 4-year-old Donte Campbell

Hudson had been making plans for Donte's future, never expecting this tragedy.

"I was planning for graduations, girlfriends, their accomplishments. I was planning for that. I wasn't planning for any of this," Hudson said.

As the family faces insurmountable grief, they are left asking why someone would harm their beloved little Donte.

Rosy Hudson 4-year-old Donte Campbell and Aunt Rosy Hudson

"His laugh and his smile. If you never got to see it, I apologize," Hudson said.

The investigation into Donte Campbell's death remains ongoing. The family is now preparing for his funeral and asking for privacy as they grieve. They have created a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip