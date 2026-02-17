MILWAUKEE — In honor of Paczki Day, I organized the first ever televised Paczki Day Eating Competition (on an overcast day outside the Public Market while the Olympics were happening and Jupiter is in retrograde).

Since moving to Wisconsin in 2019, I have covered seven Paczki Days. I have reported on preparations the day before, done live interviews with the first people in line to buy paczki at 5 a.m., asked people how to spell Paczki, and featured different local bakery's paczki. For this story, I wanted to come up with a new way to cover the Wisconsin holiday. That's why I decided to host my own eating competition.

I bought six paczki from Kurt Schulz Deli and Pastry Shop, brought them to the Public Market, and asked people passing by to eat one as fast as they could.

For some, the paczki was too big and they couldn't finish it. Others inhaled the sweet treat in less than a minute.

To see who ate a paczki the fastest, watch the video below...

Paczki Day Challenge: Who can eat a Paczki the fastest

