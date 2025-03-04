Paczki Day Revelry: An eating contest, spelling challenge, and sugary sweet celebration

BROWN DEER — There aren't many holidays quite like Paczki Day. It's a day to indulge in a love affair with fried dough and sugary, sweet fillings. After all, it is Mardi Gras.

This will be my sixth Paczki Day celebration since moving to Wisconsin. I've covered a lot ofdifferent Paczki Day stories. However, it was the first time going to Kurt Schulz Deli and Pastry Shoppein Brown Deer.

“I love the food, I love the time, I love the idea of Mardi Gras, the Fat Tuesday. You know, let’s get our revelry on, and let’s do it. Let’s eat. Let’s enjoy," Brian Kennedy, the owner, said.

James Groh Brian Kennedy is the owner of Kurt Schulz Deli and Pastry Shop in Brown Deer.

He and his daughter made about 800 paczki. He expects all of them to be gone by the end of the day. The shop began selling paczki about five years ago. They started by selling about 240 on Fat Tuesday and now sell about 800.

"We're such a small mom and pop shop, and that's the capacity that we could do. We don't have a lot of extra workers to work third shift to make more and more and more. So it's me. I touch every single one of those paczkis," he said.

All throughout the morning. it was a steady stream of customers buying paczki by the dozens. That's just how you do it on Paczki Day. Except for one lady who came in and only bought one. I had to ask her if she was okay.

James Groh A box of delicious paczki from Kurt Schulz Deli and Pastry Shop.

“I watch my blood sugar very carefully, but today’s a special day, so I still indulge," Janelle Piontek said.

Then I asked her if she could indulge me and try to spell paczki.

“I’m an English teacher, so you’re really putting me on the spot," Piontek said. "“P-u-n-c-h-k-e."

I also asked Tom Barnum if he could try spelling paczki.

“P-o-o-c-h-i-e.”

I give them an A for effort. And at least you don't need to spell the food to enjoy it. So happy Paczki Day to everyone out there celebrating!

