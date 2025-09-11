Oak Creek man sentenced to 20 years in crash that killed teacher

CUDAHY, Wis. — An Oak Creek man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the drunk driving crash that killed St. Francis teacher Michelle Engman.

Troy Vaillancourt, 28, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction. The previous convictions occurred in 2020 and 2021, both were in Milwaukee.

In exchange for Vaillancourt's guilty plea in June, the state recommended the 20-year initial confinement. The charge has a maximum penalty of $100,000, 40 years in prison, or both.

The defense requested confinement of 10 years, followed by 10 years of supervision and 100 hours of community service during each year of supervision.

Following his 20-year prison term, Vaillancourt will also have to complete 12 years of supervision.

