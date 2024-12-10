St. Francis teacher killed in drunk driving crash donates all organs

A St. Francis teacher was killed in a drunk driving crash over the weekend.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Michelle Engman donated all of her organs after death.

According to the medical examiner, Engman was t-boned by a drunk driver who ran a stop sign in Cudahy near E. Van Norman Avenue and S. Lipton Avenue. The impact pushed Engman's car into a pole and first responders took her to the emergency room.

According to the obituary for Engman, "She was more than a teacher; she was a guiding light and a second mother to many young hearts in her community."

