CUDAHY, Wis. — An Oak Creek man pleaded guilty in connection to the death of St. Francis teacher Michelle Engman.

Troy Vaillancourt, 28, was charged with homicide of intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction. The previous convictions occurred in 2020 and 2021, both were in Milwaukee.

"This was extremely heavy. I've never been in the presence of the man, just flooded with emotion," Michelle's husband, Adam Engman, told TMJ4.

The couple was married for more than 25 years before her death. They have two children.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the prosecutor said the state is recommending 20 years of initial confinement and leaving the term of extended supervision to the court. The charge has a maximum penalty of $100,000, 40 years in prison, or both.

Watch: Husband responds after man pleaded guilty to OWI crash that killed St. Francis teacher

Husband responds after man pleaded guilty to OWI crash that killed St. Francis teacher

Cudahy police body cam video shows the crash scene near Van Norman and Lipton Avenue. It also shows Vaillancourt taking a field sobriety test at another location.

According to a criminal complaint, Vaillancourt told police he was up late drinking the night before. He slept for a couple of hours and then went to work. Vaillancourt said he was leaving work for a funeral at the time of the collision when he drove through a stop sign.

"I'm just being straight with you I can smell the booze on your breath," a Cudahy Police officer is heard telling Vaillancourt after administering the test.

"When I woke up this morning I could definitely still feel it," Vaillancourt told the officer.

Michelle was a popular educator who formed close relationships with her students and their families.

Adam told TMJ4 there is some relief that the case will not be drawn out with a trial and that Vaillancourt is taking responsibility. However, Michelle is not coming back.

"It's legal justice, but I'll never feel like I've received justice or that my kids have received justice or her parents or siblings, or anyone in the family," Adam explained. "It's like a losing battle."

Vaillancourt's sentencing is scheduled for August 22.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error