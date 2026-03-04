Neighbors tired of living with danger near busy Milwaukee intersection

MILWAUKEE — Residents near one of Milwaukee's busiest intersections say dangerous driving and crashes have become a routine part of life — a concern renewed after a stolen car slammed into a bus there March 3.

Milwaukee Police say the victim located their freshly stolen vehicle near the corner of N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Capitol Drive and confronted the suspect. A physical altercation ensued, and during the struggle, the vehicle collided with a bus. The suspect fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Montrell Johnson, who lives near the intersection, said the video of the crash quickly became the talk of the neighborhood.

"It's sad, you know — that's what we face now," Johnson said.

DeQuan Williamson, who also lives nearby, said the incident hit close to home.

"They stole my mama car before… I couldn't even go to school that day," Williamson said.

The Coalition for Safe Driving MKE says what happened March 3 reflects a fear that has taken hold across Milwaukee neighborhoods.

"What we're hearing is fear, frustration, and exhaustion," Danitra Jones, spokesperson for the Coalition, said. "People are tired of waking up and not knowing if their car will still be there. For many families in Milwaukee — especially in inner-city neighborhoods — a car isn't a luxury. It's how you get to work, take your kids to school, get groceries, or make it to doctor's appointments."

The coalition says the ripple effects go beyond the immediate loss of a vehicle.

"Theft also impacts the cost of insurance, which goes up for everyone. In communities that are already dealing with economic challenges, this hits even harder. It's not just about a vehicle — it's about stability," Jones said.

When a victim feels compelled to confront a suspect themselves, the coalition says it signals something deeper than a crime problem.

"That tells us people feel desperate. When someone tries to confront a suspect themselves, it usually means they feel like no one is helping fast enough, like this keeps happening and nothing changes, like they have to protect what's theirs on their own," Jones said. "But that's dangerous. We've seen situations turn violent quickly. No car is worth someone's life."

Johnson and Williamson say incidents like this — and reckless driving — are nothing new near the busy stretch. Data from the state Department of Transportation shows dozens of crashes at this intersection over the last several years.

TMJ4 came to the intersection Wednesday to follow up on the stolen car confrontation — and while there, another crash happened.

Police said Wednesday's crash occurred when a car ran a red light and struck another vehicle attempting to make a left turn. No one was injured in the crash.

Witnesses say seeing two crashes in just two days underscores how dangerous the intersection has become — and it's a pattern they're tired of living with.

Johnson says he sees about one to two crashes every month at the intersection. He says one of the drivers in the March 4 crash ran a red light.

"It's not uncommon. People have to be prepared. This is just what's out here," Johnson said.

The experience has changed how Johnson drives through the area.

"That's why I drive about 10 miles per hour when I'm crossing a green light, I wait, hesitate, then go," Johnson said.

The Coalition for Safe Driving MKE has a direct message for anyone who finds their stolen car: call the police and keep your distance.

"Call 911 immediately. Stay at a safe distance. Give police the location and details. Take pictures or video only if you are in a safe place," the coalition said. "Do not approach the suspect. Do not try to block them in. Do not try to physically stop them. Do not follow them in your own car. Your safety comes first. We understand the anger. We understand the hurt. But reacting in the moment can turn into tragedy."

Jones says solving the problem will require education, accountability, and collaboration between residents, community organizations, and city leadership.

"We need stronger messaging about the real consequences of reckless driving and car theft. We need schools, parents, churches, and grassroots organizations working together to show the legal consequences, the financial consequences, the emotional consequences on families," Jones said. "This cannot be solved by police alone. It cannot be solved by residents alone. It takes collaboration."

Neighbors say fixing the streets, increasing police presence, and teaching safe driving could save lives. Until then, they say they plan to drive cautiously and look out for each other.

"Reckless driving and car theft don't define Milwaukee. The people who care enough to fix it do," the coalition said.

Anyone with information about the March 3 crash is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-8477 or through the P3 Tips App.

