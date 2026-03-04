VIDEO: Chaotic scene after car theft victim confronts suspect in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police are investigating after they say a car theft victim got into a fight with the suspect, the stolen vehicle collided with a bus, and the suspect fled on foot.

Chaotic scene after car theft victim confronts suspect in Milwaukee

Police say it happened on Tuesday, after the victim tracked down their vehicle, which had just been stolen, on N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Capitol Drive.

They say the victim then confronted the suspect, they started fighting, and during the fight, the stolen vehicle collided with the bus.

Milwaukee police say the suspect then ran away from the scene.

Police say no one was injured, and they're continuing to look for that suspect.

If you have any information, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

