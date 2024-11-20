Neighbors share ideas for improving Milwaukee’s Washington Park neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Residents in Washington Park gathered Tuesday to share ideas aimed at enhancing their neighborhood's quality of life.

The community-focused dialogue took place during a brainstorming session organized by Rooted and Rising.

Iran Jennings, a longtime resident, emphasized the evolution of Washington Park over her 11 years living there.

"It has been very interesting. Our community is evolving," she said.

Evidence of this change is already visible, with plans for a new Urban Ecology Center underway in the park.

Community events like the summer's "Rooted and Rising Block Party" have also increased family-friendly activities.

"I would like to see even more of those things for our youth, to be able to go and feel safe," Jennings added. "Everybody wants to feel safe when they're coming out."

Some community members also pointed out that reopening the Washington Park pool would be a significant step toward providing more recreation for families.

The goal of Tuesday’s brainstorming session was to bring together the many neighbors who call the neighborhood home.

"They've got homeowners out here, young people, and renters. They're bringing everybody to the table to give them a voice," Jennings said.

Steven Hunter, another resident, echoed his sentiments.

He and Jennings expressed a desire for fewer abandoned storefronts and more economic development in the area. Hunter also pointed out the lack of grocery stores in the neighborhood.

Hunter stated, "I think more businesses in the area that people can work closer to home would help."

Jennings elaborated, "What we need is businesses to come into the area because businesses bring jobs, especially home ownership."

The ideas exchanged during this event represent just a snapshot of the discussions aimed at improving Washington Park.

Topics ranged from housing solutions to increasing public safety, all of which will contribute to a strategic plan for the neighborhood.

"When you look deeper, there are things that we can put our hands on that we can bring about positive change," Hunter remarked.

