Revitalizing Washington Park: A sneak peek at the new Urban Ecology Center

If you live in the Washington Park neighborhood like I do, or maybe you drive by sometimes and wonder: What’s this big new facility being built right in the center of the park? You’re not alone. My curiosity led me to reach out and find out for myself. I got a firsthand look at the construction site for the new Urban Ecology Center.

It’s pretty obvious when walking around the area that Washington Park is getting a facelift. The county and the Urban Ecology Center are working together to beautify the park.

TMJ4 The current UEC building (top) and a rendering of what the new space will look like (bottom).

“You’re talking about a new parking lot, new pathways, new bridges, new buildings,” says Terry Evans, the branch director.

It’s also bringing a lot of new excitement.

TMJ4 Terry Evans is the Branch Director of the Washington Park Ecology Center. He grew up in the neighborhood and says the new center will be a beacon of hope in the community.

“It’s something my community needs—a space where kids can come and feel safe,” Evans said.

With a mission to better connect people to nature and to each other, the new Urban Ecology Center will bring new energy to the neighborhood.

“We will be able to expand the number of people we can serve right here in Washington Park,” says Jen Hense, the executive director.

Watch: Your first look at the new Urban Ecology Center in Washington Park:

A walkthrough a new urban ecology center facility coming to Washington Park

“We’re going from 13 schools to 32 schools,” adds Evans.

Families can use the 28,000-square-foot center’s resources, including kayaks, bikes, and fishing poles, to better explore what the park has to offer.

“We started our listening sessions in 2015, and when we asked the community what they were looking for, I think we are bringing to fruition what that was. This Urban Ecology Center belongs to you,” says Hense.

TMJ4 Jen Hense is the Executive Director of the Urban Ecology Center and says the new facility will allow them to serve more of the community than ever before.

With a community room, space for rent, solar panels, an observation deck, and the kids’ favorite—a slide—the Ecology Center promises to bring a lot of joy to the community.

“Again, this is just a vessel that leads to the wonderful Washington Park,” says Evans.

TMJ4 Construction is currently underway on the new Urban Ecology Center in Washington Park.

The center is set to open in early January 2025. The Ecology Center team hopes to make neighbors proud.

“And I invite you to come when the building is done and sit out on the deck and have a cup of coffee with me,” says Evans.

