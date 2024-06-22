'He can just be a kid': Neighbors grateful for block party after deadly shooting at nearby park

MILWAUKEE — It was just a few nights ago when Washington Park became the scene of a deadly shooting. There was a different story Friday night. Neighbors here in the Washington Park Neighborhood came together to let kids be kids.

“It's a wonderful feeling know that he can just be a kid,” neighbor, Regina Dokes said.

TMJ4 News Regina Dokes brought her grandson to the block party tonight. She’s glad he has a place to just be a kid.

That's exactly what the Rooted & Rising 4th Annual Block Party is all about. It was a night filled with good eats, face painting, games, dancing and community resources.

"It's something for the little ones that they can go to and just enjoy themselves and be comfortable,” Dokes said.

She wants her grandson to have a fun and safe summer. However, gun violence is getting a little too close for comfort in the neighborhood.

"It's beyond sad that the parks are being infiltrated by crime. It's beyond sad that teenagers are stealing people's cars and driving up and down the streets. And that it’s not even safe for your children to be out in your front yards to play either,” Dokes explained.

TMJ4 News

The shooting at Washington Park on Wednesday night left a 17-year-old dead. The same age as some of the teens enjoying the block party tonight.

"I love to see children doing good things instead of bad things,” Milwaukee teenager, Rudy Baker

Baker came out to the block party just to hoop with some of the neighborhood kids.

TMJ4 News Rudy Baker came to the event to play basketball with the younger kids.

"It's something to get the streets off your mind. Like something to make you succeed in life instead of going down the wrong path,” Baker said.

Baker and Dokes both believe these events are good for the community.

"It takes a village to raise good kids,” Dokes said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip