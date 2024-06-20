Watch Now
Large police presence reported near Milwaukee's Washington Park

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jun 19, 2024

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is investigating a large police presence that has been reported near Milwaukee's Washington Park on Wednesday evening.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, no patients were transported.

TMJ4 also reached out to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office, who told us they were not called to the scene.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more information.

