Neighbors react to the news of fireworks returning to Milwaukee Milkmen games

FRANKLIN — Baseball and fireworks will come together again at Franklin Field this summer.

Fireworks will be allowed again following eight Milwaukee Milkmen home games.

The common council reversed its decision on Wednesday night. Each show will last 10 minutes, with a cap at 10:00 p.m.

Neighbors spoke both for and against the display during a public comment period.

“It’s disappointing that they don’t do some sort of compromise, because obviously, we’ve been asking for relief from all the noise for a decade now, and they didn’t listen," said Dana Gindt, a concerned neighbor.

Last week, the common council set a 55-decibel sound limit at The Rock Sports Complex and in residential areas. They also axed the fireworks displays.

Representatives for the complex argued that the loss of fireworks could pose a financial blow and that fans attend the games for these types of festivities in addition to baseball.

Noise from the complex has been an ongoing issue for nearby neighbors over the past year.

"Before this stadium got the go-ahead, the neighbors had three major concerns. One was parking. One was light and one was sound," said Dale Kirner. "We asked to do a sound study beforehand. That was not done."

Several people at the meeting did praise the changes made by the Milkmen this past weekend. Some neighbors believe it was long overdue and hope the sounds stay at a minimum.

“We’ve already done a lot of work," said Mike Zimmerman, ROC Venture CEO. "We’ve done a bunch of work with the speakers. We did sound checks with the neighbors. Fireworks, historically, have never been an issue."

The fireworks show for this season will be May 24, June 7, June 14, June 28, July 12, July 26, Aug. 2, and Aug. 23.

