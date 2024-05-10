Franklin neighbors still concerned over noise from The Rock Sports Complex

FRANKLIN, Wis. — A new baseball season starts Friday at Franklin Field for the Milwaukee Milkmen.

This year, there are new rules meant to cut noise coming from the ballpark after years of complaints from people who live nearby.

"We did not move next to a mini Summerfest, which is what it's become at this point, it's just traumatizing throughout the summer," neighbor Dana Gindt said.

TMJ4 News Dana Gindt, Lives near Franklin Field.

Gindt lives near the Rock Sports Complex and said she hears constant noise all summer.

"Our backyard is our sanctuary, and that's been taken away from us for the last six or seven years," neighbor Dale Kirner said.

TMJ4 News Dale Kirner, Lives near Franklin Field.

Neighbors like Kirner and Gindt have been pressing for change for years now.

On Tuesday, they got it.

The city of Franklin's common council passed an ordinance banning fireworks at Milkmen games. The ordinance also states that Milwaukee Milkmen games are set at a maximum sound level of 55 decibels.

"I just don't know what the real impact's gonna be until we actually experience it," Gindt expressed.

Its new rules complex owner, Mike Zimmerman, said they're adjusting to.

"We're resilient and we're entrepreneurs and you know, we didn't expect that, but our fans have expectations of us, and that's what we focus on," Zimmerman said.

TMJ4 News Mike Zimmerman, Owner and Ceo of the Rock Sports Complex.





Zimmerman said over the last five months his team has worked to make major changes when it comes to sound to appease neighbors.

"Tweaked every speaker, moved speakers in, took speakers off, and then we agreed to do a sound check, and that sound check was at 61 decibels," Zimmerman explained.

A level Zimmerman said, neighbors agreed on, but the council changed back to 55.

We went to ask Franklin's Mayor, John Nelson, about the change. He wasn't at city hall, so we called him. However, he never called us back.

"The best neighbor is the one you can't hear, and that's what we're asking for them," Kirner said.

"We need to be able to demonstrate that work and have dialogue with them on whether or not that's acceptable," Zimmerman added.

Friday night is the first test. First pitch for the Milwaukee Milkmen home opener is set for 6:35 p.m.

