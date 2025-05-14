MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Casselius announced plans to cut 31 administrative positions at the central office, just two weeks after eliminating 181 positions in the academic office.

The major restructuring plans have sparked significant backlash from teachers and staff, many of them voiced their concerns during the special school board meeting Tuesday night.

"Last week was the most disappointed I've been in MPS," said an MPS Special Education Transition Coordinator during public comment.

TMJ4

Many of the affected positions are academic coaches and literacy specialists who work directly with students despite being based at the central office.

"They work in the schools, not this office," MPS teacher, Katie Klein said during public comment.

Julie Hapeman, a teacher for the visually impaired, expressed concern about the impact of these cuts.

"We're not expendable, we're not extra," Hapeman said. "Yes, many of us have been excessed. But that doesn't mean we're not important."

TMJ4 Julie Hapeman

The superintendent stated that 140 out of the 181 eliminated positions will be reposted for staff to reapply, but many teachers remain skeptical.

"We have no confidence that HR is capable of posting, interviewing, hiring for 140 positions in the time that it's allotted," an MPS teacher said to the School Board of Directors.

Hapeman told TMJ4's Megan Lee that some of her colleagues are already looking to apply at other districts instead of remaining with MPS.

"If you're not guaranteed that you're keeping your job, if you're seen as expendable — it really, it kinda hurts your feelings," Hapeman said.

According to Casselius, these staffing changes aim to address classroom teacher shortages and improve academic outcomes.

WATCH: MPS teachers upset over superintendent's staffing changes, administrative and academic positions eliminated

MPS teachers upset over superintendent's staffing changes, administrative and academic positions eliminated

"The lack of respect shown by the superintendent after a few weeks — months on the job is offensive," Klein said.

When asked about how she's feeling about the changes, Casselius responded: "I'm feeling like we're really trying to move the district in a way that centers children, that centers equity and gets resources closest to schools."

She added, "we are allowing for seniority at the school level. So the most senior person will get those classroom teachers. We're also gonna consider seniority at the district level. Because seniority does matter and experience does matter."

The teachers who hold positions in the academic office have already been informed whether they need to reapply for their jobs. The new administrative structure announced will take effect on July 1st.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip