Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent announces restructuring plan impacting over 180 staff

MILWAUKEE — The new superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools has announced significant staffing changes aimed at addressing classroom teacher shortages and improving academic outcomes.

Approximately 40 certified teachers currently working in the central office will be reassigned to classrooms throughout the district, according to an announcement in a letter from Superintendent Brenda Casselius on Tuesday, May 7.

A total of 181 positions in the academic office will be “excessed,” or eliminated in their current form. About 140 of those positions will be immediately reposted, allowing existing staff to reapply.

Many of the affected positions are academic coaches and literacy specialists.

The superintendent cites “broken systems and structures” rather than individuals as the root cause of the challenges and said the changes directly respond to recommendations from a recent operational and educational audit of MPS issued by the governor's office.

This restructuring comes as Casselius noted that MPS expects more than 80 vacant teaching positions by next school year due to nationwide teacher shortages, as well as normal attrition from retirements and staff departures.

Casselius emphasized that the restructuring aims at “new systems and structures to benefit students and schools,” and will generate cost savings that will be reinvested in schools rather than in the central office.

Funds will support embedded teacher professional development and school-level instructional leadership.

“I know change is always hard, and that not everyone will agree with this decision. I am committed to ensuring everyone on the academics team that is impacted by these changes has the opportunity to be considered for a job of their choosing, and I am confident that they will navigate through this process with the same dedication, professionalism, and leadership that they have always demonstrated,” Casselius said. “Again, this change is rooted in creating new systems and structures to benefit students and schools.”

Casselius stated that more budget details will be provided in the coming weeks, and that she plans to announce her proposed leadership team structure next week, which will guide the future operational structure of the central office.

Casselius was named MPS’s next superintendent in February 2025 and started on March 15, after her contract, originally set to begin on July 1, was moved forward.

She filled the role vacated by former Superintendent Keith Posley, who resigned in June 2024.

