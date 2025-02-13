Damning review makes sweeping recommendations for Milwaukee Public Schools

MADISON, Wis. — A comprehensive review of Milwaukee Public Schools’ administration calls attention to dozens of issues that auditors say are eroding trust and making the district ineffective.

Independent reviewers offered 29 recommendations for how MPS can improve, from reforming its culture and restructuring its central office to communicating better with the school board and community members.

The report released on Thursday is the first of two reviews that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers commissioned last summer, after financial mismanagement cost MPS tens of millions of dollars in back payments to the state. Backlash over the district’s late reports and accounting errors prompted then-Superintendent Keith Posley to resign. State education officials placed MPS on a corrective action plan.

“This audit is a critical next step for getting MPS back on track and, ultimately, improving outcomes for our kids, so I urge and expect the district to take these recommendations seriously and move forward quickly with implementing this audit’s findings,” Evers said in a news release.

For years, students in Milwaukee Public Schools have had some of the lowest standardized test scores in the country. Results of the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress also showed that Wisconsin continues to have the largest achievement gap in the country between Black and white students.

A second, ongoing audit of MPS that Evers ordered will focus on instructional practices, including how students are being taught and how educators are being supported. The governor’s office did not offer an estimate of when it will be completed.

Some of the key findings highlighted by the operational audit published Thursday include MPS departments not working together towards the same goals, tense relationships with the school board, outdated technology, and a harmful internal culture.

“MPS faces significant challenges in rebuilding public trust, largely due to its inability to deliver strong academic outcomes for Milwaukee students,” the report states.

Ambiguous roles and a complicated leadership structure at MPS’ central office “hinder the district’s ability to drive student success,” auditors found. They recommended restructuring the central office so it’s clear who is responsible for what.

Additionally, auditors pointed to a “culture of fear” and resistance to change among the district’s staff. The report recommends filling several key leadership roles with administrators who can help reform the organization.

The governor plans to give MPS roughly $3 million to start implementing auditors’ recommendations. Evers set aside $5.5 million last summer to pay for the review. His office said it expects the final cost for both audits to be upwards of $2 million and that the remaining money will go to MPS.

The governor also announced that his budget proposals will include $5 million for MPS to continue improving on the issues highlighted by auditors. That money would be tied to performance standards, but the governor’s office said those standards are still being developed. Evers’ spending proposals must win support from the Republican-controlled Legislature to be passed into law.

In a statement released early Thursday morning, Milwaukee Public Schools acknowledged the report:

"The independent operational audit of Milwaukee Public Schools validates the progress we are making while also serving as a guide for continued improvements. It highlights the strength of our existing systems and the dedication behind key initiatives, reinforcing the steps we have taken to move our students forward. At the same time, it identifies areas for growth, reaffirming our commitment to continuous improvement.While acknowledging the need for focused support, the report makes clear that we have an opportunity to build on this momentum, strengthening our schools and communities while creating a more unified path forward.Most importantly, this report represents a true collective effort, one that underscores our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the future of our city. We appreciate the collaboration of all stakeholders involved in this process and remain dedicated to driving meaningful progress on behalf of Milwaukee's students. We want to move our students and city forward, collectively."

Staff turnover, lack of onboarding and training

A “series of superintendents with short tenures and revolving cabinet-level leaders” aren’t the district’s only problems when it comes to staffing. Some employees reported that onboarding processes were virtually nonexistent when they were hired, leaving them to learn their jobs on their own. Auditors also identified issues with standard operating procedures not clearly describing employees’ roles.

In some departments, employees aren’t trained to do their jobs effectively, according to the report. Recommendations include making sure that institutional knowledge is being passed on and that data and research staff receive training to help address issues with technology and information sharing.

Rough relationship with the school board

The school district often doesn’t give the board access to data and insights that would help board members make informed decisions, the report says. This often leads to board members setting priorities that don’t align with the district’s primary goals and instead waste the time of MPS departments.

In other scenarios, auditors found that board members were “overly involved” in MPS operations. Auditors recommend improving communication between MPS leaders and the school board, as well as training for school board members so they have a better idea of their roles.

Technology problems

The report finds that different departments at MPS are using different technology platforms that don’t communicate well with each other. According to the report, this has led to inconsistent financial and staffing data across the district and harmed leaders’ abilities to make informed decisions. In other areas, MPS uses outdated systems that need to be upgraded. Auditors recommended making a unified data system for departments to access and creating a five-year technology roadmap for how MPS will improve its systems.

Broken human resources department

“There is a cohort of long-tenured veteran staff who are highly resistant to change,” the report says of some members of the district’s human resources office.

According to the report, the HR office faces high vacancies, doesn’t keep good track of its standard operating procedures and uses technology systems that don’t work with other departments. The department’s processes are described as “slow-moving,” which leads to “confusion and human error.” Auditors recommend that the department find a competent new leader who can quickly transform the office, as well as train its existing employees to be more effective.

Transparency and accountability

Auditors repeatedly cite low public trust in the school district and encourage MPS leaders to be proactive about communicating with members of the public and the school board. Recommendations include a publicly accessible data dashboard tracking the district’s progress, consolidating communications offices and creating a new communications plan, as well as hiring a new chief communications officer who can help reform the district’s messaging.

The report also highlights MPS’ work with the state Department of Public Instruction on implementing the district’s corrective action plan. Auditors recommend that the district continue taking advantage of the opportunities DPI offers to hold it accountable.

