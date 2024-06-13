MPS approves ‘Corrective Action Plan’ revisions, $166M coming to MPS Monday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors has approved recommendations for their 'Corrective Action Plan' (CAP).

The CAP plan passed unanimously at a special board meeting Thursday.

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) threatened to withhold $166.5 million from the state unless MPS came up with a satisfactory corrective action plan (CAP).

A letter from DPI to MPS shows the state received the CAP from MPS. DPI has made its recommendations and given the district feedback on changes it would like to see before the $166.5M is released to the district.

It's money the state threatened to withhold on Monday.

We first saw the CAP from MPS earlier this week. It details a specific timeline for submitting financial documentations, hiring and restructuring of the finance team, training for employees and more.

All of this, in an effort to clean up MPS' financial disaster and maintain fiscal health moving forward.

This is the first step towards MPS ensuring it gets funding from the state to keep kids in the classroom, buildings open, employees paid and operations running as usual.

MPS board director, Henry Leonard, said he feels directors are still being kept in the dark when it comes to the district's finances.

"I would love though, if we had some sort of connection with DPI and the people working on it with us," Leonard said.

DPI told us MPS' financial office is supposed to be keeping directors in the loop.

"We just had a meeting yesterday. No one had any real information. There was no discussion about things, nothing was new," Leonard added.

Now that the CAP has passed, the district will be able to get its payment of $166.5M on Monday, according to DPI.

DPI said that the release of the special education payment and all other future aid payments

are contingent upon making adequate and sufficient progress toward implementation of the plan.

