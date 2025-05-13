31 positions to be eliminated from MPS Central Office; new cabinet positions announced

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Tuesday announced organizational changes to the MPS central office that she says will "better align staffing to accelerate academic outcomes for students, improve operational effectiveness and accountability across the district, and bring MPS closer toward a goal of being one of the best places to work in Milwaukee."

As part of the organizational changes, Cassellius said 31 positions in several central office departments will be eliminated. Twelve of those positions are being repurposed to focus on academics, resulting in a total of 19 eliminated positions.

New cabinet positions, including a chief of Family, Community, and Partnerships, and two Deputy Superintendents, were also part of the announced changes.

These changes came just days after Cassellius announced that 181 positions in the academic office will be “excessed,” or eliminated in their current form.

Cassellius presented her administrative chart to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors during a special meeting on Tuesday. The board approved the recommendation of the unanimously

MPS

“MPS has incredible talent working in our central office and in our schools, and a realignment of how we are structuring our leadership team will help ensure our students are getting all they need and deserve,” said Dr. Cassellius. “

During the meeting, Cassellius announced the appointment of Eduardo Galván as Deputy Superintendent, a role he will serve in until his retirement in late 2025.

Cassellius also announced the appointment of Michael Harris as Chief of Staff; Paulette Chambers as Chief Advisor to the Superintendent, Jennifer Mims-Howell as Chief Academic Officer, and Aycha Sawa as Chief Financial Officer.

She said the district has launched a "robust recruitment effort to identify talent for other critical roles including Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief Communications Officer, Chief Operations Officer, Chief Schools Officer, and Chief Family, Community, and Partnerships Officer."

According to Cassellius, many of the changes "reflect feedback from staff, community members, and partners on what changes will best position MPS for success."

The new administrative structure, including staffing appointments, will take effect July 1.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip