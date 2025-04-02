A Milwaukee police officer who ran over a suspect during a high-speed chase was negligently operating his squad car at the time, a jury in a civil trial found Wednesday.

The injured man, Ravid Smith, sued the City and Officer Antonio Obregon after the incident in May 2020. The jury awarded Smith $57,926 for past medical expenses, pain, and suffering.

TMJ4 Ravid Smith was run over my an MPD squad car. He survived.

Officer Obregon said he thought he was running over crash debris.

"I just simply thought it was accident debris, or unfortunately the city streets are terrible so a pothole, I don’t know,” Obregon said. “I did not see him."

Related: MPD officer testifies in civil trial about running over suspect:

An officer who ran over a suspect testified during a civil trial

"Was his body in plain sight?” Smith’s attorney asked.

MPD dash camera footage

“Based off this video, yes,” Obregon replied.

Watch: MPD officer who ran over suspect during 2020 chase was negligent, jury says

Jury finds Milwaukee police officer negligent for running over suspect

Nearly five years ago, the chase that began for reckless driving in a stolen vehicle ended when the van ran a stop sign and t-boned a semi-truck. Smith was the passenger in the van. He was ejected on impact and left unconscious in the middle of the road.

Dash camera video showed Obregon stopping to let his partner out of the squad. He then drove forward over Smith.

"I don't think I remember none of it, all I remember is just waking up and I woke up in July,” Smith said when he testified.

A doctor who treated Smith said a majority of his injuries— including a severe traumatic brain injury—stemmed from the initial crash into the semi-truck.

"Ninety percent of his injuries were sustained in the impact, the actual crash, and 10 percent from the rollover,” Dr. Jared Greenberg said.

Dr. Greenberg said Smith’s hip and ankle were broken as a result of being run over by the squad.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip