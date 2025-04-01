‘I did not see him’: MPD officer testifies in civil trial about running over suspect

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer who ran over a suspect during a high-speed chase testified in a civil trial Tuesday.

The injured man, Ravid Smith, sued the City and Officer Obregon after the incident in May 2020.

Officer Obregon said he thought he was running over crash debris.

MPD dash camera footage

"I just simply thought it was accident debris, or unfortunately the city streets are terrible so a pothole, I don’t know,” Obregon said. “I did not see him."

Was his body in plain sight?” Smith’s attorney asked.

“Based off this video, yes,” Obregon replied.

Nearly five years ago, the chase that began for reckless driving in a stolen vehicle ended when the van ran a stop sign and t-boned a semi-truck. Smith was the passenger in the van. He was ejected on impact and left unconscious in the middle of the road.

Dash camera video showed Obregon stopping to let his partner out of the squad. He then drove forward over Smith.

"I don't think I remember none of it, all I remember is just waking up and I woke up in July,” Smith said when he testified.

TMJ4 Ravid Smith was run over my an MPD squad car. He survived.

A doctor who treated Smith said a majority of his injuries— including a severe traumatic brain injury—stemmed from the initial crash into the semi-truck.

"Ninety percent of his injuries were sustained in the impact, the actual crash, and 10 percent from the rollover,” Dr. Jared Greenberg said.

Watch: MPD officer testifies in civil trial about running over suspect

An officer who ran over a suspect testified during a civil trial

Dr. Greenberg said Smith’s hip and ankle were broken as a result of being run over by the squad.

The jury has to decide whether Officer Obregon negligently operated his squad when he ran over Smith. A verdict is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error