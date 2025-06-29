MPD officer shot near 24th and Garfield still on life support, Milwaukee police union says

MILWAUKEE — According to a post from the Milwaukee Police Association on social media, one of the two officers shot on Thursday, June 26, near 24th and Garfield is still on life support.

Two Milwaukee Police officers were shot the night of June 26 after responding to a "subject with weapons" call.

Milwaukee Police confirmed Friday, June 27, they had arrested a 22-year-old man around 2 a.m. in connection with the shooting. The suspect has been identified as Tremaine Jones, according to sources and arrest logs.

One of the officers shot, Christopher McCray, was released from the hospital Saturday, June 28, after treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Association says in the social media post that the other officer is still on life support and ‘has not passed.’ The post also says the officer in critical condition has not reached his End of Watch.

The Milwaukee Police Association has not released any further information on the officer's condition.

