Milwaukee police officer released from hospital after being shot in line of duty

MILWAUKEE — One of 2 Milwaukee Police Officers injured in an ambush shooting on Thursday night has been released from the Hospital.

TMJ4 News was at Froedtert Hospital as Christopher McCray, the 29-year-old officer, was released Saturday.

Police say McCray was shot in the foot and back. The Milwaukee Police Association says he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been on the force at MPD for the past six years.

The shooting happened near 25th and Garfield in Milwaukee, where the two officers responded to a weapons call and were "unexpectedly fired upon."

The other officer who was injured, a 32-year-old, remains in the hospital in critical condition.

"We all know that this is a very difficult moment for us, for our city, so we're asking our public to send up prayers and also thank our officers out there who work hard for our safety here," said police chief Jeffrey Norman.

Milwaukee Police confirmed Friday they have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to this shooting.

Sources confirmed for TMJ4 that 22-year-old Tremaine Jones is in custody. Formal charges will be filed with the district attorney's office in the coming days.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip