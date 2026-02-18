MKE Co. Sheriff's Office pushing for facial recognition tech as locals respond

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office could be one step closer to acquiring facial recognition technology after signing an intent agreement with Biometrica last August, sparking debate over privacy and accuracy concerns.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office told TMJ4 that the agreement demonstrates intent to enter into a contract with the company. It represents a step toward possibly acquiring the same technology previously proposed to the Milwaukee Police Department. MPD pulled its plan after public outcry over privacy concerns.

The information came out Monday at an MCSO community advisory board meeting.

The technology works by using cameras or images to capture a person's face, mapping key features like the distance between the eyes or the shape of the nose to create a digital "faceprint." That profile is then compared to stored images, helping investigators generate leads. Investigators would still need to provide enough evidence for probable cause to issue an arrest or warrant.

It's a topic that's been at the center of debate throughout Milwaukee County.

Community advocates have raised concerns about privacy violations and the potential for misidentifying individuals through the technology.

Faye Maliszewski, who operates a nonprofit in Greendale, supports the sheriff's office using the technology.

"I think it speeds up the process of catching a criminal," Maliszewski said.

She believes the benefits outweigh the risks, even when it comes to possible misidentifications.

"That can happen, but you've got time to figure it out… I have nothing to hide," Maliszewski said.

Not everyone is convinced facial recognition is the right move.

"It could easily misidentify people — there's a possibility for racial profiling, or even worse than that," Taiquan Robinson said.

County Executive David Crowley has not signed any agreement with Biometrica. Last July, Crowley signed a resolution from the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors requesting the development of a comprehensive policy framework for facial recognition technology use, with input and approval from the County's Information Management Services Division and Office of Corporation Counsel.

A spokesperson for Crowley said the county executive is awaiting completion and approval of this policy before making any decisions.

"County Executive Crowley does not support technology that infringes on our residents' First Amendment rights and is committed to continued conversations with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, OCC, IMSD, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure personal data and civil liberties are protected," the spokesperson said.

If the sheriff's office wants to move forward, Crowley's signature and approval from other county stakeholders will be required.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

