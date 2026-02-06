Milwaukee police chief to ban department’s use of facial recognition technology after community concerns

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Jefferey Norman will issue a ban on the use of facial recognition technology effective immediately, an MPD spokesperson announced Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: MKE police chief outlines facial recognition limits as residents voice concerns

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission heard hours of public testimony Thursday night as the city grappled with whether police should adopt facial recognition technology.

At the meeting, community members raised concerns about privacy invasion, human error, technology abuse and misidentification — concerns Milwaukee police said have been heard.

In a release Friday, a spokesperson said Milwaukee police will “voluntarily issue a moratorium on the use of any and all facial recognition technology (FRT) for the department.”

According to the release, the decision was made to prioritize the public’s trust. However, the department added that it believes FRT is useful in “generating leads for apprehending violent criminals.”

Along with the ban, the spokesperson said MPD will “not proceed with the acquisition of any facial recognition technology at this time.”

According to the release, MPD will continue to work with the FPC, the council, the mayor and the community to craft a formal policy but will not utilize facial recognition until that process is complete.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip