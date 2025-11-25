Milwaukeeans react to new traffic calming measures on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — A busy Milwaukee intersection will soon feature a blinking red light instead of a traditional traffic signal as part of a pilot project aimed at reducing speeding and improving pedestrian safety.

Starting December 1, drivers at the intersection of Humboldt and Brady streets will encounter the new four-way stop configuration. The 30-day pilot project is a partnership between Milwaukee's Department of Public Works and the Brady Street Business Improvement District.

The change comes after ongoing safety concerns in the area, including a hit-and-run incident that injured resident Tony Wiener in April.

"It's a start, it's a start. It's better than nothing," Wiener said.

Wiener was struck by a car while crossing Brady Street, and the driver fled the scene, leaving him injured. He supports the city's proactive approach to addressing the intersection's safety issues.

"You know it could have been worse. I'm just thankful that things are panning out and we're actually seeing a solution to this problem," Wiener said.

"The city is actually taking action. It's good, it's proactive. I mean as opposed to waiting for the next victim," Wiener said.

The intersection sits near Tamarack Waldorf School. Martha Flores said many students from the school live in the neighborhood and walk to class daily.

"We have a lot of students who live in the neighborhood so they walk and it can be very dangerous," Flores said.

Flores noted that speeding drivers create noise that can be heard inside classrooms facing the street. While she appreciates efforts to improve safety, she has concerns about the blinking red light solution.

"I've had to walk kindergarten classes at the light and it really takes us a minute to get across so a blinking red I feel might add some more frustration on the driver side like when are they gonna get across," Flores said.

Instead, Flores would prefer to see a stop sign placed a block down from the intersection to help slow drivers after they pass through the light. She also supports the potential addition of speed tables, which could be implemented in a second phase of the project.

The pilot program will run for at least 30 days, allowing officials to evaluate its effectiveness in reducing speeds and improving pedestrian safety at the intersection.

