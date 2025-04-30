Hit-and-run victim on Brady Street pleads for driver to come forward

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is recovering from multiple injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Brady Street on April 24.

Tony Wiener was hit by what police believe was a black Honda as he was crossing the street after watching the NFL Draft at Club Brady.

"It happened within a matter of seconds," Wiener said.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, it happened just before 9 p.m.

Wiener recalled the terrifying moments when he was struck by the vehicle.

"I remember being hit, I remember being on top of the car, then I remember laying in the street. I think I went into a little bit of shock, and then I remember being in the ambulance ride on the way to Froedtert," Wiener said.

What disturbs Wiener most is that the driver fled the scene immediately after hitting him.

"They just reversed and continued with their U-turn and took off," Wiener said.

The incident has left Wiener questioning the driver's character.

"Where's your moral compass? Like what's going on? Do you have a conscience? I know I couldn't look in the mirror if I did anything remotely close to that," Wiener said.

Police are currently searching for a suspect and have identified a black Honda as the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Despite his ordeal, Wiener has a message for the driver who struck him.

"Turn yourself in. I forgive, and I'm willing to forget. Just turn yourself in and be a decent human being," Wiener said.

Wiener's injuries included a "sprained ankle, sprained foot, really bruised up knees, shins, bad hips, back is really sore."

Wiener reached out to share his story after a friend was killed on Brady Street and two other friends were nearly killed in similar incidents.

"I just wanted to get the word around. Because my friend was killed on Brady Street, two of my other good friends were ran over and almost killed. Something has to give," Wiener said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7212 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

