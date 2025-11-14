Milwaukee woman demands refund from unlicensed party venue owner after eviction

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is demanding her money back after paying a $200 party deposit to an unlicensed business owner who was evicted Thursday.

Katrina Burnett paid Jonathan Springfield-Burnett, owner of Rise Kitchen near 46th and Fond du Lac, the deposit on November 4 for a party venue rental.

"We want our money back," Katrina said.

The payment came on the same day TMJ4 aired a story about Springfield-Burnett throwing illegal parties at the space without a public entertainment license. A 19-year-old was killed in a triple shooting near the building during one of those events.

"He said it was available. He said, 'Hey, book now because a lot of people is inquiring about this day,' because I need it the day after Thanksgiving," Katrina said.

Days later, Katrina's brother sent her the news story about the business owner's issue with the landlord.

"A few days later, my brother sent me a link from the news saying with him on there, saying he's not even supposed to be on there," Katrina said.

The revelation prompted Burnett to contact TMJ4.

"He was already in trouble, and then you collecting money while you're already in trouble. Like that's absurd, that's crazy," Katrina said.

When Katrina and TMJ4 attempted to speak with Springfield-Burnett at the business location, he was visible inside the building he had been evicted from on Thursday, but refused to speak on camera or return Katrina's deposit.

"I didn't hesitate sending that money because I trusted you, know what I mean, so why can't I get my money back?" Katrina said.

During a phone conversation, Springfield-Burnett offered Katrina items from inside his business instead of returning her cash deposit.

"You can't just take people's money. Like that's hard-earned money. That's a lot of money. Even if it was $5, it's still somebody else's money," Katrina explained.

Springfield-Burnett showed a TMJ4 what appeared to be a certificate of occupancy from the city of Milwaukee.

The Department of Neighborhood Services has not responded to requests to confirm the certificate's validity. The certificate is different from a business license, which Springfield-Burnett does not have.

"I feel used. Like I feel used, I feel like I was taken advantage of, I feel like a victim of a scam," Katrina said.

Katrina says the experience serves as a reminder for future party planning to verify business credentials.

"Can I see your license? Can I see if they're updated...take extra precaution," Katrina said.

