‘What says he's going to stop?': Landlord's attorney frustrated as tenant continues hosting unlicensed events

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting outside an unlicensed business in Milwaukee Saturday night, sparking a dispute between the building's landlord and tenant over who is responsible for ongoing safety issues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Neighbors say shooting that killed Milwaukee teen could have been prevented

Jarvis Phillips-Willis died in the shooting near 48th and Fond du Lac Avenue. The incident occurred outside a vacant building that formerly housed a bar, where tenant Jonathan Springfield-Burnett admits he has been hosting events without proper licensing.

Milwaukee police data shows officers have been called to the building 83 times over the past three years, with seven calls in the past week alone.

"Pop pop pop, pop pop," said Theresa Scott, a neighbor who heard the gunshots and called 911. She ran to the scene immediately after the shooting.

TMJ4

"We learn a 19-year-old is killed, and we learned that that 19-year-old is related to people we are related to, which makes it even more personal," Scott said.

Scott believes Phillips-Willis would still be alive if the unlicensed business hadn't thrown an illegal party.

"I think the onus should be on the owner of the building. She is the one that is renting the building out to people who want to have clubs, bars or party halls," Scott said.

Watch: Landlord's attorney frustrated as tenant continues hosting unlicensed events

Landlord's attorney frustrated as tenant continues hosting unlicensed events

Michael Maistleman, the building owner's attorney, says the landlord has repeatedly tried to remove Springfield-Burnett from the property.

"We've boarded it up, we've locked the doors, he brings in a locksmith, changes the locks. It's egregious, and again, what says he's going to stop? Even if we get a legal document from the courts saying get out of there," Maistleman said.

TMJ4

"Yet again, he had an illegal party and some of the people that were in his establishment wandered out onto the street and there was a killing," Maistleman said.

The landlord attempted to evict Springfield-Burnett, but a judge dismissed the case. Their latest eviction lawsuit, filed last month, claims the tenant owes $62,000 in back rent, failed to obtain permits and licenses to operate a business, and has not vacated the premises.

TMJ4

"What needs to change? We need to finally get a court order to evict him and if he shows up again, arrest him for trespass. We can get a restraining order against him," Maistleman said.

When Lighthouse reporter Ben Jordan spoke with Springfield-Burnett at the business, he expressed shock about the shooting.

TMJ4

"I was shocked. Honestly. I couldn't believe it," Springfield-Burnett said.

Springfield-Burnett admitted he was at the location Saturday night to throw a party, one night after Milwaukee police cited him for hosting an event without a public entertainment license.

When asked why he was holding events without proper licensing, Springfield-Burnett said Rise Kitchen is a startup. He described Saturday night's event as a private gathering with locked doors and a note posted outside.

TMJ4

Springfield-Burnett said parties at the location are on pause until he obtains a license to operate through the city. He is due in eviction court on Friday.

Milwaukee police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger in the shooting. Anyone with information should call the police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error