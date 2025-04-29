Milwaukee woman concerned about case delays, handling after Judge Dugan's arrest

MILWAUKEE — Another judge will handle cases in Judge Hannah Dugan's courtroom following her arrest by federal agents last week, leaving some defendants uncertain about their legal proceedings.

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley provided limited information but confirmed the temporary arrangement as officials determine next steps.

"The fact of the matter for everybody's sake to wait a little bit, having a reserve judge is good for litigants and it's good for our community, at least for now, to see how this is all going to unfold," Ashley said.

Judge Dugan was arrested by federal agents for allegedly diverting their attention during the arrest of an undocumented immigrant.

The disruption has left people like LaTasha Tharp, whose case was being heard by Dugan over the past few months, concerned about delays and fairness in their legal proceedings.

Tharp has been charged with intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, a misdemeanor. She was charged back in December and believes she's innocent and has evidence to prove it.

When Tharp saw the judge she'd been dealing with arrested, she was shocked.

"My mouth dropped, like, now what is going to happen? Am I going to have to go on with this for years, or, like, a year? This going to be prolonged? For a long time?" Tharp said.

Tharp had hoped to have her GPS ankle monitor removed during a hearing scheduled for Monday. When she arrived at the courthouse, she found locked doors and learned her hearing had been rescheduled.

"I'm very, very concerned. And like, I don't feel like I've been treated fairly as a whole. But my little ray of hope with Judge Dugan is now kind of like diminished," Tharp said.

She expressed uncertainty about whether a new judge would hear her plea or view her case the same way.

"It's just it's affecting a lot of things that I do, and I haven't been able to be heard at all," Tharp said.

Having the ankle monitor has impacted her ability to receive medical screenings.

Despite the setback, Tharp remains hopeful about the outcome of her case.

"I just hope that justice does turn out to prevail. I hope things are treated fairly," Tharp said.

