Milwaukee chief judge addresses Judge Dugan's arrest, courthouse arrest controversy

MILWAUKEE — Another judge will cover Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's cases as groups call for fairness in her legal proceedings.

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley spoke publicly Monday for the first time since FBI agents arrested Dugan on Friday.

Dugan is charged with obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a department or agency.

Federal agents claim, on April 18, Dugan diverted their attention during an arrest of an undocumented immigrant and helped that person exit the courthouse.

When asked about coverage for Dugan's cases, Ashley provided limited information.

"We're just taking it step by step," he said.

When questioned about any long-term plan for covering Dugan's docket, Ashley remained noncommittal.

"These decisions are being worked on right now, and I have no comment on anything specific," Ashley said.

In the criminal complaint that details Dugan's charges, agents said they spoke with Ashley over the phone on April 18.

"Can you recount that conversation you had," Rae asked Ashley.

"You know I can't have any comment on that, it's pending litigation," he responded.

For weeks, the Milwaukee County Courthouse has been the epicenter of debate over whether federal agents can make arrests inside the building. Legal experts say they can, but county leaders have been working to change that policy.

"Do you think that it should be happening inside your courthouse," Rae asked Ashley.

"Look, in a perfect world we would have the opportunity to have a courthouse where people who would never have to worry about coming there for their activities, but the reality is, there are legal parameters which allow the government to effectuate warrants, and we're not going to interfere with that," Ashley explained.

Milwaukee's Equal Rights Commissioner Tony Snell-Rodriguez emphasized that political interference should be kept out of Dugan's case.

"We want people to know that they can come into a courthouse or a courtroom and know that there is justice and there is fairness," Snell-Rodriguez said.

Snell-Rodriguez knows Dugan personally. He said she has spent a significant amount of time giving back to the community, serving Milwaukeeans, and volunteering.

"I've known Judge Dugan over the years, and I know that she's been a person who has been fair and respectful and all that we ask is that the process, the due process, and that fairness be given to her as well," Snell-Rodriguez added.

Dugan's attorney did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

