Milwaukee supervisor: Agent's I-794 crash is maintenance, driving wake-up call

MILWAUKEE — Just one day after a multi-vehicle crash left an FBI agent's car teetering over the edge of I-794, Milwaukee County crews were spotted clearing packed snow from highway barriers at the exact location where the incident occurred.

The dramatic crash Monday shut down I-794 eastbound at Plankinton Avenue for hours during rush hour. The FBI agent's vehicle nearly went over the edge after another driver swerved into their lane while trying to avoid rear-ending a vehicle ahead.

Emmanuel Espino County crews at work clearing snow from the edges of I-794.

Body camera footage captured first responders discussing how close the agent came to falling over the edge, with one officer noting how snow accumulation makes the barriers dangerous by turning them into "ramps."

Less than 24 hours later, county plows were clearing snow from the same barrier and surrounding areas. Milwaukee County's Department of Transportation told TMJ4 there is no evidence to suggest that snow accumulation on the roadway or parapet walls contributed to the accident.

When TMJ4 reached out Tuesday to learn if the snow removal actions were a direct response to Monday's incident, a spokesperson said Tuesday's snow removal efforts are part of routine parapet wall maintenance that started Sunday night after the storm.

"Routine parapet wall cleaning begins when snow accumulation reaches a level that warrants removal and after all active travel lanes, including turn lanes and crossovers, have been cleared to bare pavement, and any damaged safety structures, such as guardrails and attenuators, have been repaired to ensure public safety. The completion time for the entire freeway system has many variables, usually taking more than one week."

"I think the crash must have motivated people to really get this thing cleaned up even faster," Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman said. "If an FBI agent can go over the edge and potentially get killed, well, that's a danger for all of us."

Wasserman said the county's Department of Transportation has adequate staff and equipment to keep bridges and ramps safe and hasn't requested additional resources this winter.

"At this point, I'm going to take them at their word," Wasserman said. "But what happened yesterday is worrisome — I don't want this repeated. I want the snow removed, I want roads clean and dry as soon and as safe as possible."

With another storm system approaching, Wasserman said the timing of snow cleanup should be reviewed, and drivers need to reduce their speeds.

"We don't expect ramps that shoot us off the edge — but the first thing you have to do is drive safer," Wasserman said.

Wasserman said this winter should serve as a warning to both drivers and the crews responsible for keeping every lane and barrier safe.

