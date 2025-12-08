MCSO: FBI agent rescued after car left dangling over I-794 ramp following crash

MILWAUKEE — A scary moment occurred during Monday’s commute after a crash on I-794 in Milwaukee led to a dramatic rescue when a driver’s car was left dangling over the ramp.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-794 eastbound at Plankinton Avenue.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened after a driver in a red vehicle struck another vehicle, which had an FBI agent inside.

The driver of the red vehicle allegedly told the sheriff’s office he had been reacting to a driver in front of him who, he said, “swerved and braked suddenly,” according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI agent had to be rescued from the rear window of her vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver of the red vehicle was cited for unsafe lane deviation, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip