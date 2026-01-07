Milwaukee protesters gather at ICE office after federal agents kill woman in Minneapolis

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Milwaukee's ICE field office in response to a deadly shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis, demanding accountability for what they called the "murder" of an immigrant rights activist.

The demonstration on Knapp Street was organized by Voces de la Frontera, a local immigrant rights organization, as outrage spread beyond Minneapolis following the shooting of a woman during an immigration enforcement operation.

"The murder of this immigrant rights activist has sent shock waves in Wisconsin and across the country, and we felt the urgency to turn out and protest, because we cannot be silent while ICE agents who are running these militarized operations murder with impunity, people who are asserting their constitutional rights to peacefully protest," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera.

The Milwaukee protest began at 5 p.m. with several dozen people gathering outside the downtown ICE field office. Demonstrators carried signs reading "sanctuary cities now" and expressed concerns about potential ICE operations in Milwaukee and other Wisconsin cities.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson released a statement calling the Minneapolis shooting video "disturbing" and demanding a thorough investigation.

"I encourage everyone to show restraint, including federal agents and those exercising their constitutional-protected rights to demonstrate," Johnson said.

The Milwaukee demonstration reflects growing concerns about the Trump administration's deployment of 2,000 federal agents in what ICE describes as the largest immigration operation ever.

Protesters expressed worry about ICE presence not only in Minneapolis but across the country, as federal agents conduct what officials call "targeted operations" in various cities.

The Minneapolis incident occurred when federal agents shot and killed a woman during an immigration enforcement operation. Video shows the woman in her vehicle blocking a road as a federal officer approaches. She begins to drive away before shots are fired and the car crashes.

Department of Homeland Security officials said the woman attacked ICE officers with her vehicle, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed the self-defense claim after reviewing the video.

The Minneapolis police chief said there was no indication the woman was the target of a law enforcement investigation.

An investigation into the Minneapolis shooting is underway as protests continue in Milwaukee and other cities.

