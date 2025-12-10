Milwaukee police seek help in cold case shooting death of 12-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in solving the shooting death of 12-year-old Marvayah Darby, who was killed while sleeping in her bedroom six months ago.

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Investigators described the incident as a drive-by shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. on June 13. Bullets pierced a northside home near 73rd and Fairmount, striking Darby as she slept.

Six months later, the Milwaukee Police Department says this "troubling" case has gone cold. To encourage public assistance, the FBI has stepped in to offer the reward money.

"We're asking that those individuals or someone in the public please do the right thing and come forward to share some sort of information that will lead to justice for this little girl that is no longer with us," Agent Christopher Farrell said.

Police have some leads in the case. Inspector Paul Lough said investigators have reports that a grey or silver SUV may have been involved and was seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information that could help determine who is responsible for Darby's death is asked to contact Milwaukee Police or the FBI online or by phone.

