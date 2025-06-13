MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. June 13 near 73rd and Fairmount. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: 12-year-old killed in overnight Milwaukee shooting near 73rd and Fairmount

The investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown or known suspects. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

