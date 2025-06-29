Milwaukee police officer critically injured in shooting dies, Milwaukee Police Department says

The 32-year-old Milwaukee police officer critically injured in a shooting Thursday has died, the Milwaukee Police Department announced Sunday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Association, Kendall Corder was shot several times in his arm and chest, causing severe internal injuries. He had served on the force for the past six years.

Officer Corder was one of two officers shot while responding to a 911 call near 24th and Garfield on the city’s north side that came in shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday. MPD said the officers were unexpectedly ambushed and shot in an alley along North 24th Place.

The second officer, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was shot in the foot and back. The Milwaukee Police Association said he underwent surgery for the non-life-threatening injuries.

McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday. He’s also served for the past six years.

The Milwaukee Police Department will hold a news conference, tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, regarding Officer Corder's death.

Following the news conference, a police procession will be held from Froedtert Hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office where the fallen officer’s organs will be prepped for donation in hopes of saving other lives. The procession will be carried live on TMJ4.

22-year-old Tremaine Jones is in custody in connection to the shooting. Formal charges will be filed with the district attorney's office in the coming days.

The Milwaukee Police association shared the following statement on Facebook following Officer Corder's passing:

