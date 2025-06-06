Milwaukee police chief reappointment discussion begins, community voices opinions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has begun discussions on whether to reappoint Police Chief Jeffrey Norman for a second term, months before his current term ends in November.

All board members in attendance expressed support for Chief Norman during their meeting, but postponed their vote until June 26 to allow him to speak directly with community members.

"There's crime and you're not safe anywhere. They always say, you know, south side, north side, you're not safe anywhere," said Joann, a Milwaukee resident TMJ4 spoke with at Cathedral Square.

Despite the Milwaukee Police Department's 2025 violent crime reduction plan showing a 2% decrease between 2022 and 2024. Residents like Joann still don't feel secure.

"We need more police officers on the street," Joann said.

Norman began his career with the Milwaukee Police Department in 1996, rising to acting chief in 2020 before being sworn in the following year.

Last summer, he was a finalist for the police chief position in Austin, Texas, but didn't get the job.

Afterward, he recommitted to his hometown and his mission to foster more community engagement.

Several organizations have endorsed Norman ahead of the commission's decision, including Safe and Sound, a community program.

"He can make a difference. I mean, it's just worth the, you know, the time, the effort that we all can just come together and just put in our part...We got to make the most of it so our kids can thrive in this community too," said Juma Banda, who grew up in the Safe and Sound program.

She supports another term for Norman.

According to the Fire and Police Commission chair, Norman would accept another term if offered.

Norman will be able to speak to the public in two sessions over the next few weeks before the vote where he'll share his accomplishments and listen to priorities from the community according to the FPC. One will take place on the north side and one on the south side. Dates are yet to be determined.

