Milwaukee neighbors oppose Pius XI's interest in long-term lease for Dyer Playfield

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors of Dyer Playfield on Milwaukee's west side and Milwaukee Public Schools voiced strong opposition to a potential lease agreement between the city and nearby Pius XI Catholic High School for enhanced athletic facilities at a Tuesday MPS committee meeting on Accountability, Finance, and Personnel.

"I'm firmly opposed to this partnership and lease agreement," Warren said during public comment.

The concept would allow Pius XI to work with the City of Milwaukee and the MPS Recreation Department to provide upgraded facilities at the park. The Catholic high school already uses the fields for some of its athletics programs.

Pius XI President Jack Herbert spoke Tuesday and stressed a long history of collaboration with MPS and the city, and assured the board that community access would remain a priority under any agreement.

Proposed leased agreement meets opposition

"Any path forward will prioritize an upgraded welcoming recreation space that our neighbors, our students, and the broader community can continue to enjoy for generations to come," Herbert said.

However, several community members expressed concerns about privatizing public space. Those who spoke also noted that Dyer is already well-utilized, going against claims that it's underutilized.

Magnus, a neighborhood resident, argued against a long-term lease agreement.

"I don't believe the land should be used for private use. The neighborhood does use it," Magnus said.

The park is owned by the City of Milwaukee and operated by Milwaukee Recreation, a department within Milwaukee Public Schools. Sue, a frequent user of Dyer Playfield and a Pius XI graduate, believes the community should have input on any future changes.

"It makes most sense to let the rec department maintain control of Dyer field in a fair and collaborative process to reimagine it, to carry that out," Sue said.

MPS Recreation has a proven model for revitalizing playfields through extensive community engagement - usually a 3-year process from planning to completion.

Several board members expressed opposition to a 100-year lease or any private control that undermines equitable public access.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius told board members that MPS would not consider a new lease agreement for Pius XI, emphasizing the district's Long Range Facilities Master Plan must guide future land-use decisions.

She said no specific lease terms have been shared with the district at this time.

Alderwoman Sharlen Moore is revisiting the concept to have Pius XI take a more active role in the park and plans to bring the conversation to the Milwaukee Common Council.

Residents emphasized that a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders would best serve the community's interests.

"Pius could certainly be part of that process, along with the neighbors and visitors and frequent users of Dyer," Sue said.

Moore stressed that discussions are in early stages and that the community will be included in any future conversations about the playfield's development.

