Community members shape conversation on Pius XI's interest in Dyer Playfield

The future of Dyer Playfield in Milwaukee has sparked conversation as neighbors learned that Pius XI Catholic High School is exploring a future project at the park.

Pius XI Catholic High School wants to work with the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public Schools' Recreation Department to "provide enhanced facilities."

However, some MPS school board members and residents are concerned about what those changes could bring.

"We use it quite often. Our grandkids come and play here," said resident Christine Selear.

Selear says Dyer Playfield is a gathering spot, especially as more young families move to the area.

"The other good thing I want to add is we enjoy watching Pius practice," Selear added.

Pius students have used the field for decades. It is just a short walk from the school.

Selear made it clear that she supports the school. However, she is skeptical about changes to her quiet neighborhood if the private school leases the field and makes changes.

"It's important that we let the community know that these conversations are happening, so that they can be ready when the time comes to engage," MPS School Board of Directors President Missy Zombor told TMJ4.

Zombor started talking with community members about the park after Milwaukee Alderwoman Sharlen Moore expressed interest in the potential lease agreement. Zombor worries the agreement could prevent Milwaukee Recreation from maintaining the community space and programming.

"Milwaukee Recreation and MPS are already implementing our Playfield Prioritization Plan," Zombor explained. "Dyer Playfield is about four years out on that plan from beginning the community engagement process."

A spokesperson for Pius XI Catholic High School told TMJ4 that previous renderings shared during a community meeting in February 2024 are outdated and that they do not have current renderings to release.

They also say Pius XI is looking for a collaborative arrangement that would benefit their students and the neighborhood. Any plans would include a public-use component.

"We're not doing this in a vacuum," Milwaukee 10th District Alderwoman Sharlen Moore said.

Alderwoman Moore stresses that talks are still in the early stages and that the community will be part of the conversation. She is open to Pius XI getting involved with Dyer Playfield because she says the park is underutilized. Plus, given the challenging financial situation that MPS is in, the alderwoman believes that the district should be open to a community partnership for Dyer Playfield.

"I always saw Pius being very open and very transparent," Moore said. "I got the sense that we want to build community. We want to make sure that we're putting in something nice.”

Moore says nothing formal has been proposed.

See Pius XI Catholic High School's full statement below.

"Pius XI Catholic High School has had an existing relationship with the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public School’s Recreational Department as our student athletes have been using Dyer Field for over half a century. The School has expressed to both the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public School’s Recreational Department that it would favor a collaborative arrangement with both parties for continued use of Dyer Field that provides enhanced facilities, benefitting the students of Pius XI, as well as the surrounding neighborhood. Any arrangement would include a public-use component, as shared in the renderings provided at the neighborhood meeting in February 2024. These renderings represented a potential option for a future project and were in no way final. Pius XI does not have any further comment related to the exploration of this project and looks forward to future collaborative conversations with all parties involved."

